CONNEAUT — Two hurdles remain before construction of a multi-purpose building can begin at Conneaut Township Park.
Park officials are working to obtain municipal approval for the project and also secure a loan as a hedge against higher-than-anticipated costs, said Michael Smith, vice-president of the park’s board of commissioners.
The city’s Planning Commission is scheduled to hear more about the project at an upcoming meeting, while commissioners are conferring with local lending institutions on money needed to ensure construction goes forward, Smith said.
“Work is in motion on both of them,” he said.
At issue is a structure near the park’s lower picnic pavilion that will contain a concession stand, rest rooms and space to change in and out of swimsuits. It will replace a building that dates back to the 1930s.
The project has been in the planning stage for a few years. Park leadership has secured more than $700,000 in grants to defray the cost of the work. However, at a recent bid opening, officials learned their project — like so many across the country — was not spared the impact of the pandemic.
Smith declined to specify exact quotes until a vendor is selected and under contract but did say work estimated at $790,000 before COVID has now topped seven figures.
As a result, park commissioners plan to secure additional funds to fill in the financial gap, borrowing against anticipated levy revenue, Smith said.
The extra steps should not drastically affect the project timetable, Smith said. The original goal to begin demolition of the existing building shortly after Labor Day is still intact, he said. Demolition is expected to begin before the end of September, and a grand opening before Memorial Day 2023 remains the target, Smith said.
“I’m hoping it will all work out,” he said. “All the engineers are confident.”
The park board must push forward with the work or risk forfeiting the grant money already bestowed on the project, officials have said. “It’s going to happen,” Smith said.
The concession stand has already closed for the season, according to a posting on social media, in anticipation of the pending demolition work.
Another park project, replacement of the beach boardwalk, gave officials an inkling of the sticker shock to come. In 2021, commissioners paid $35,000 to replace 1,000 feet of old, wooden planking with a composite material, he said. That same length of new boardwalk installed this year cost $47,000, he said.
The new building will be slightly larger than the original and will be detached from the picnic pavilion and moved a few feet closer to Lake Erie to minimize customer congestion at the concession stand. A few more parking spaces could also be created via the new configuration, officials have said.
