CONNEAUT — A multi-million dollar highway improvement project scheduled to start this week in Conneaut shouldn’t cause serious response problems for the city’s emergency services and school buses, officials said.
The two-year Route 20 project on the city’s west side begins with the construction of a new highway stretching between Parrish Road and a point just west of Gore Road. That stretch of the four-lane road will be completely removed — down to the dirt — and rebuilt.
Work will be done in phases, said Ray Marsch, spokesman at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 4 in Akron. The first phase, which starts today or Thursday (weather permitting) closes the highway to all westbound traffic between Gore and Parrish Roads. Work on the first phase should finish by the end of October, Marsch said.
The second and final phase of the rebuild, tackling the other lanes, will follow and involve a different road closure, officials said.
The $4.8 million project, financed in part by the city, also includes resurfacing work at two Route 20 locations: between Industry and Keefus roads and from Parrish Road to the high-level bridge just east of the city’s downtown district. The resurfacing
work will start and finish in 2022, Marsch said.
Also included are minor repairs to the Center Road bridge and a culvert replacement on Lake Road (Route 531) in front of Conneaut Township Park, according to ODOT.
The entire program sees a July 2022 completion date, Marsch said.
When finished, the rebuilt/repaved Route 20 on Conneaut’s west side will be converted from a four-lane to three-lane highway (one lane in each direction and a center turn lane). The wider lanes will help minimize accidents, officials have said.
Motorists will like the improvements, Marsch said. “There will be a dramatic increase in smoothness,” he said.
In the meantime, depending on
direction of travel, drivers approaching the Route 20 work zone will face
delays for many months to come. Heavy trucks will use a detour involving routes 7 and 193 and Interstate 90.
Emergency vehicles will be hampered somewhat by the Route 20 traffic restrictions, but response time to calls should not be heavily impacted, officials said.
“We’ll probably be slowed down a little bit,” said Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee. “[Fire apparatus and ambulances] will use side streets. We’ll keep an eye on it.”
Police Chief Michael Colby is hopeful ODOT built some space into the lanes left open during construction to allow vehicles to move over for emergency vehicles. “Hopefully, there will be enough room to get around,” he said.
For non-emergency calls, police officers will use side streets to avoid the work site, Colby said.
School buses will also use secondary roads to reach students living on Amboy Road, said Kelly Thompson, transportation supervisor for the Conneaut Area City Schools district. Bus drivers are aware of the pending project and have prepared alternate plans, she said.
“I’ve talked to the drivers affected [by the road work] and they already have it figured it out,” Thompson said.
The highway work will probably impact travel times for buses, Thompson said. Side streets have slower speed limits than Route 20, she said.
“There will be delays,” Thompson said.
School bus drivers have answered
many challenges over the past several months, thanks to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, Thompson said. The road work that will stretch for months to come is just another hurdle, she said.
“We got through this past year, we’ll get through this,” Thompson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.