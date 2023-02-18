SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Netflix viewers are drawing eerie parallels between a movie filmed in 2021 at Pine Lake and the chemical spill in an Ohio town earlier this month.
Back on Feb. 3, a freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio with 20 of the cars carrying hazardous materials. More than 2,000 residents were ordered to evacuate because of health concerns but have since been allowed to return.
The Netflix movie “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and filmed in Ashtabula County, was released late last year.
“There are a lot of similarities between the movie and real life,” said Bud Fisher, owner of Pine Lake. “It’s just one of those crazy things that happens.”
Adapted from the 1985 novel by Don DeLillo, the film follows a death-obsessed professor (Driver) and his family after a train crash releases a huge cloud of toxic chemicals.
Fisher and his friends in East Palestine — they used to ride dirt bikes together — pointed out the strange parallels between the disaster depicted in the movie and the recent spill in east-central Ohio.
“But there’s so much crazy stuff going on in the U.S. right now ... yeah, it’s weird,” Fisher said.
“White Noise” was filmed at several northeast Ohio locations, including Pine Lake in Sheffield Township and downtown Dorset, near an old gas station.
“It’s just like what happened at East Palestine with the train derailment,” said Carol Hamilton of Ashtabula, who has camped out at Pine Lake. “We were there during filming. It was near our trailer.”
Numerous large trucks moved crew and actors to and from the site all that summer, she said.
“Portable lights were visible high above parts of Route 193, Route 167 and Route 11,” Hamilton said. “Viewers with a keen eye can spot those places in the film.”
Fisher said they filmed “White Noise” at Pine Lake all that summer. They liked the location because it was private and there were no problems with theft, he said.
“I got a lot of pictures,” he said. “I got along with all of the crew and we still stay in touch.”
“White Noise” is a R-rated 2022 movie, available only on Netflix. It’s described as an “absurdist comedy about a family grappling with love, death and an airborne toxic event,” according to the Netflix website.
