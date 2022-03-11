ASHTABULA — The remnants of crash-’em-up movie scenes involving a variety of vehicles are being repaired at an Ashtabula business.
Ashtabula Body and Fender, located on West 49th Street in downtown Ashtabula, is repairing vehicles that were used in a Netflix movie filmed in Ashtabula County last year.
The movie was filmed at Pine Lake in Sheffield Township and in Dorset Township in 2021 and has not yet been released. Scenes also were filmed in a variety of locations around Ohio and included car chases.
Ashtabula Body and Fender was purchased in August of 2021 by Alexandra and Chuck Fultz, Matt Unruh and Jes Zito, said Alexandra Fultz.
She said the business was made aware of the cars being used in the movie and a contact hooked them up with the car production manager for the film.
“What I thought was going to be one or two cars turned into six or seven,” Chuck Fultz said. He said the cars were used in the production of the manager and are being fixed to be put back into a company that provides vehicles used in the making of movies.
“Some were minor big dents in fenders and doors,” Chuck Fultz said.
He said one of them had a really, really big front end hit that required a bit more work.
“It is like a once-in-a-lifetime [opportunity] for us,” he said.
Unruh said he enjoyed working on the 1970s and 80s vehicles.
“I wish all the cars were this easy,” he said of the vehicles that preceded the high-tech movement that often include many diagnostic tests to find a problem.
Alexandra Fultz said her husband has 30 years in the car repair business and Unruh has 20 years of work. She said the pair worked for other shops before purchasing Ashtabula Body and Fender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.