ASHTABULA — Mount Carmel Church celebrated its 125th anniversary on Sunday with a special Mass and a lunch.
“It reminds you (that) you stand on the shoulders of all that come before you,” said the Rev. Raymond Thomas of the celebration that was planned by a 14-member committee.
Thomas gave the welcome that led to numerous proclamation and resolutions from city, township and state government officials.
The Mass included two visiting priests,the Rev. Bill Kraynak and the Rev. Ron Nuzzi, who teaches at Notre Dame University in South Bend.
The original Mount Carmel Church was opened with a Mass in 1903 as an ethnic parish.
“The founders of the parish were immigrants primarily of Italian descent as well as Slovaks and Hungarians coming into East Ashtabula. Three lots were purchased at the corner of Columbus Avenue and East 16th Street,” according to the printed program.
The new Mount Carmel Church was dedicated on July 14, 1974. The program also honored the long list of priests who served the church over the past century and a quarter.
Brook Benedict, a deacon who grew up in Ashtabula, came back to give the benediction to conclude the event.
