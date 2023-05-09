ASHTABULA — In 1956, Robert (Bob) Motta returned from WWII and opened Motta Motors to sell cars to the people of Ashtabula.
While Motta enjoyed the used car industry, he realized there was money to be made repairing cars. He bought a Frame Machine and transformed his business into Motta’s Body Shop.
Motta's son, Tim Motta, took over for his dad and has been operating Motts’s Body Shop for the past 35 years.
A year-and-a-half ago Motta’s grandson, Stephen Donato, joined the business, keeping 67 years of tradition alive.
Seeing the original Motta Motors building in disrepair, Donato set to work rebuilding his grandfather’s legacy.
"With more than 100 years combined experience in the automotive industry, Motta Motors can help area residents find great deals on quality cars," he said. "We are also going to be selling Corvettes, Mustangs and other muscle cars."
If Motta Motors features an inventory of high-quality imports, SUVs, and American muscle cars.
"If we don't have the car a customer wants, we are willing to source it," he said. "We have extensive knowledge of the classics to late model vehicles."
Motta Motors, 3949 N. Ridge E., Ashtabula, can be reached at 440-650-5024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.