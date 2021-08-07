AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Well more than 100 people jumped on their motorcycles around 10 a.m. on Saturday to begin a ride through rural roads to the Geauga County Fairgrounds.
The event was not a joy ride but a way to honor first responders from all over northeastern Ohio and raise money for charities, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi, who led about 70 cycles out of the Nassief Honda Auto Group dealership on the way to Burton Township.
Niemi led the bikers out of the dealership down Route 45 to Route 322 and on to the Geauga County Fairgrounds.
"This is the second year we have participated," Niemi said.
John Bainton, of Ashtabula, gave only two words when asked why he was participating in the ride.
"First responders," he said.
Robin Taylor, a deputy in Geauga County who lives in Ashtabula County, organized the Ashtabula side of the event.
"It is not just for law enforcement. It is for first responders," she said. Military, fire fighters and other frontline workers were recognized.
"There are a lot of firefighters here," Taylor said.
She said proceeds from the event are used for charitable causes.
The Blue Line Unlimited event included riders from eight different counties that left a meeting area in their particular county and then rode to Burton Township.
Riders met in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Portage, Medina, Summit and Trumbull counties before riding to the fairgrounds for an afternoon of food and fun. A car show was held at the event as well as a rib burnoff.
