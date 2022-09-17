ASHTABULA — An American flag completed a 14,500-mile trip through all 50 states on Saturday and Ashtabula County roads were part of the last trek of the journey, known as the Nation of Patriots Tour.
The flag's trip began in May in Erie, Pa., and returned to Erie on Saturday afternoon, said Doug Roxberry, who organized the final leg of the trip.
"It's my 11th year doing this and my eighth year in charge [of one of the legs of the trip]," Roxberry said.
He said the event has grown more to him each year as he now as three sons in the U.S. Navy.
The Nation of Patriots Tour has raised $1.4 million to help veterans and is close to raising $400,000 for this year's event.
The flag is the only participant that makes the entire trip as motorcycle organizations across the country organize individual portions of the trip to escort the flag to all 50 states.
Roxberry said the money raised by each committee coordinating each regional ride stays in the community if more than $1,000 is raised. He said the money is given to veterans in need through veterans organizations and other groups that may know of a need.
He said it is sometimes hard to give the money away because the veterans are used to giving to others and not accepting assistance, even if it is needed.
Ashtabula Police Department Sgt. Gerald Cornelius has led the group into Ashtabula in other years, but wanted to participate in a longer portion of the ride on Saturday.
"We have 131 [riders] and we will pick up 40 more in Erie," Roxberry said. He said a concert was planned for Saturday evening at Liberty Park in Erie.
The event occurs annually with a different starting point each year and Erie was chosen for the 2022 ride.
Roxberry said the distance ridden does not include flights to Hawaii and Alaska. He said it is a completely volunteer organization with 100 percent of the money raised going to veterans.
The Saturday ride started in Mentor and entered Ashtabula County late Saturday morning before stopping at the Ashtabula Elks Club around 11:30 a.m. The riders and got back on the road around 12:30 p.m., driving down Bridge Street and heading east on Lake Road to Conneaut.
