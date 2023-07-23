WILLIAMSFIELD — Motorcyclist Dale Dehn, 18, died Saturday afternoon in a crash on Route 322 just east of Route 7, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Andover Fire Chief Allen Semai.
The crash occurred at 2:21 p.m., Semai said.
Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob Petter said Dehn ran into the back of a van that was passing a mail truck. He said Dehm died on the way to a hospital in an ambulance.
A press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that Dehn was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with the van, driven by Jason Flenker, of Bettendorf, Iowa.
Petter said there were five occupants in the van and a 7-year-old girl was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland by helicopter. Pierpont Fire Department transported the girl to the helipad at the former Andover Emergency Room to connect with the helicopter.
The Andover Fire Department also assisted in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Friday at 6:35 p.m. in a field along Slater Road in Williamsfield, Semai said.
Semai said a man in his late 20s had head injuries and a broken arm and was taken to the Andover helipad by Community Care Ambulance and was flown to UH Cleveland Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.