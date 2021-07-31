HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP – A female passenger of a motorcycle incurred life-threatening injuries on Saturday afternoon near mile post 4 on Route 307, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Wellman.

He said the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. when a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided. The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger were transported to UH Geneva Medical Center. Wellman said the female passenger was then transported to a Cleveland hospital for further treatment.

Wellman said the crash is still under investigation and the driver of the truck was not injured.

