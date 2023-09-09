Late summer weather runs the gamut in Ashtabula County, from monster thunderstorms, to 50-degree mornings. to intense winds off of Lake Erie.
Early August saw major storms move through northeastern Ohio with dark clouds, heavy winds and intense rain.
The other side of the equation is gorgeous sunsets over Lake Erie,or southern Ashtabula County farmland, that make you think you made a wrong turn in Miami and ended up in Key West.
Late August and early September also provide many days with pure blue skies and temperatures in the low 70s to be followed days later with 90 degree temperatures and humidity thick enough to cut with a knife.
As children go back to school and the weather starts to chill many people have reduced opportunities to enjoy the late summer fun but not to worry, Indian Summer is just around the corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.