MORGAN TOWNSHIP — A nature preserve has been expanded by 100 acres, according to information released Thursday by the Nature Conservancy’s Morgan Swamp Preserve.
The 100-acre farm was purchased from the family of an adjacent farm. “The farm has been in our family for over 100 years. We were happy to see TNC be able to included the forested part of the land into their preserve and keep the remaining farmland in production,” said Henry Rich, a member of the family selling the land.
“It was purchased using funds from the Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program, which funds the protection and restoration of high-quality streams and wetland.
Morgan Swamp Preserve is located within a greater wetland system called the Grand River Lowlands, an area that formed about 12,000 years ago after a large glacially-formed lake receded. The area helps contribute to clean water flowing to the Grand River.
“This property is a crown-jewel-type addition to the core area of the preserve. Conserving this property both enhances the long-term protection of the Grand River and boasts stunning native plants, adding to the long list of biodiversity found at Morgan Swamp Preserve,” said Ann Gilmore, northeast Ohio restoration manager of TNC in Ohio, according to a new release.
The conservancy has a 30-plus year history working in the region. Parts of the preserve are open daily, from dawn to dusk year-round, with amenities including trails, a canoe launch, a picnic pavilion and a playground.
The James K. Bissell Nature Center is open from April through October on Saturdays and Sundays with a wide variety of programming provided. To learn more visit nature.org/morgansamp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.