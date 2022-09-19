GENEVA — More than 180 people participated in the Walk for the Cure on Sunday at Geneva High School, said Lori Slimmer, a community health educator for UH Geneva and Conneaut Medical centers.
“This is our 22nd,” she said of the event that returned on Sunday after the coronavirus pandemic put it on hold for two years, she said. Participants walked two miles around the school complex.
Slimmer said 36 of the participants were breast cancer survivors who were highlighted during the event.
Pauline Covell, event coordinator, said the numbers were down from the last event held in 2019 but the money spent through vendors was up. She said vendors pay $25 to participate and keep their earnings.
She said gift baskets did well with 70 raffled off to help fight cancer.
“It’s all about the survivors,” said Covell, who is a cancer survivor herself. Covell said she always participated in the event, but it became more personal when she was confronted by the disease.
She said it provides a good support group for those who have beat the disease and those who are still struggling.
The 2023 walk has already been scheduled for Sept. 17. Covell said the organizers are hoping to get more vendors involved next year.
Anyone interested in being a vendor next year can contact the vendor coordinator at kellie.mcginnis@uhospitals.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.