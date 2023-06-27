If you’re going out, take an umbrella because meteorologists are predicting more showers, thunderstorms and a bit cooler temperatures for the next few days.
Monday’s rain and thunderstorms were expected to bring about a quarter of an inch of rain to the area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland.
More rain is expected today with a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the low 70s. The showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight and temps will be in the low 60s, according to NWS.
The chances of showers and thunderstorms go down to 30 percent on Wednesday, but skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies, according to NWS.
Sunshine returns Thursday and highs will be in the upper 70s.
Come Saturday, highs will be in the mid-80s but NWS forecasters say there’s a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will dip to the low 80s on Sunday, with a chance of showers, according to NWS.
