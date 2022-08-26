The process of returning to school continued over the last several days for hundreds of students at four school districts throughout Ashtabula County.
Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison said the the first day of school Thursday went surprisingly well, and it was like students and teachers had not been gone for most of the summer.
Edison said it is a little early to determine final student numbers, but a larger than recent kindergarten class includes more than 80 students.
“It was kind of unreal,” said Pymatuning Valley Primary School Principal Robin Holden. She said there wasn’t even any crying.
“Great first day, a lot of excitement on campus,” said A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga. He said students returned Wednesday and 13 of the 19 programs at the school have waiting lists.
Wludyga said students and parents are excited about the career program offered at the school, including an engineering program and the sophomore career program that allows students to try a number of different disciplines before making a choice on their course of study.
“You create your own path,” Wludyga said. He said many of the programs allow a student to gain skills where they can make money and then decide on further schooling.
“You can do it in any order you want,” he said.
Jefferson Area High School Principal Tim Fairfield is new to the district but not new to the position. He said the first day of school on Wednesday went well, and he is impressed with the staff.
Fairfield said he is also very happy to have former principal Jeremy Huber on staff working with all age groups in the school system.
The school’s multimedia program is already rolling along, creating content for the school. “Seniors are ready to roll,” said teacher Craig Smylie.
Smylie said the class creates the announcements for the school, and they are already working on communicating critical information to students.
“It’s easier to get kids to pay attention to the announcements than open their own email,”Fairfield said.
Saint John School also had the first full day of school for all students on Thursday.
“We are at 534 [students], which is an increase of seven percent from last year,” said school president Sister Maureen Burke. She said the school has implemented a national program to create student leaders for the 2022-23 school year.
The program will be funded by some federal Title 1 money and the Business of Good.
She said the first day of school went pretty smoothly.
Parents will have the ability to use a new program that alerts school officials that they have arrived on campus to pick up their child. “It creates a geo-shield around the campus,” she said.
