HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — A sweet new business is expected to open in early December in the old Pizza Hut building now owned by SPIRE Institute along Route 534.
Popp-A-Razzi, formerly located on Bridge Street in Ashtabula, is scheduled to open in the back half of the former Pizza hut, said SPIRE Institute Co-Managing Director Richard O’Dell.
He said the store will feature popcorn and gourmet ice cream.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing our gourmet popcorn and homemade hand-dipped ice cream to the Geneva area. It has been one of my dreams to fulfill my late father’s dream of owning an ice cream business and with our new location it gives us the space to expand our deliciously fun menu. We will be featuring over 20 flavors of gourmet popcorn and 20 flavors homemade ice cream, Italian ice, cream ice and dairy-free options,” said owner Patricia Snyder.
She said the business hopes to reopen by Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
O’Dell said he hopes to get another business, that concentrates on “sweets,” into the same building. He said SPIRE Institute hopes to continue to see new businesses sprout up along the Route 534 corridor.
O’Dell said there are presently 82 students at the SPIRE Institute in numerous “majors” with hopes of doubling the opportunities by next year.
The next stage is building more dormitory-style buildings to house the prospective students.
O’Dell said SPIRE Institute is planning to get the paperwork completed soon with hopes of starting construction in late winter so the project can be completed by summer.
O’Dell said the summer camping program grew this year, but there is a need for more beds to continue the growth. He said SPIRE institute hopes to draw 600 campers to the facility in a variety of sports.
The construction of a new water tower is in the offing with property near SPIRE Institute already purchased, said Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski. He said the county is working on funding the project.
Kozlowski said the continued development in the area has necessitated the construction of the tower to meet the increased needs.
Harpersfield Township Trustee Ray Gruber said utility improvements will be negotiated as specific business needs become known.
