JEFFERSON — Montrose Auto Group officials were officially welcomed to the village on Friday afternoon during a grand opening celebration.
The Montrose Auto Off Road USA reopened as a collision repair facility, with a speciality in creating “off-road” vehicles to sell, after the group’s former Great Lakes facility was purchased by MAG.
Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl welcomed the group to the village and explained his excitement that the organization decided to keep a presence in the village and even added employees.
“When we saw the transition to Montrose, there was a little concern,” Diehl said. He said the business closed for a while and reopened with expanded purpose.
“it is a great transition and a great remodel ...We appreciate the commitment to our community,” Diehl said.
Todd Mullen, vice president of operations for the Montrose Auto Group, said he was excited to maintain a presence and create a new business in his hometown. “I grew up in this small, cool little village. I love being here. I love being part of the community,” he said.
“We’ve added employees. We’ve found some amazing people,” he said. Mullen said the business intends to accessorize off-road vehicles with the custom remodeling of vehicles.
“We connect well with communities,” Mullen said of the relationship the auto group has with the communities they serve. He said the group is sponsoring area events and looking forward to expansion and investment at various locations in the county.
Richard Pawlak, director of business development for Montrose Auto Group, introduced Diehl and thanked the community for business support in Ashtabula Council since they purchased Great Lakes Auto.
Mike Thompson Sr., chief executive officer and president of the MAG, and his son John Thompson, vice president of the MAG, participated in the ribbon cutting and shared about some plans for the future.
The business leaders said they are going to be rebuilding the Route 20 facility in Ashtabula Township and building a new one in Austinburg at some time in the future.
Mike Thompson Sr. said General Motors will have some say, as they must approved facilities.
Mullen said the Ashtabula Township facility renovation should start by the end of the year and be completed in spring of 2023. He said the exact plans for the Austinburg Township property, off of Route 45, will be revealed at a later day.
