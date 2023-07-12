SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — First Covenant Church is offering a free program to teach children about monarch butterflies and how to raise and release them.
The church, 3300 Carpenter Road, will present “Monarch Mania” for children ages 6-12, starting July 19.
“Monarch butterflies are endangered and find out why at our Monarch Mania sessions,” said Linda Porcello, presenter, who is also a motivational and inspirational speaker. “We will show the monarch’s life cycle from egg to beautiful adult butterfly emerging.”
The program is free and will run for four weeks at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m., starting Wednesday, July 19, and continuing each Wednesday through Aug. 9.
Each session will run 45 minutes to one hour. Parents and grandparents are welcome to stay during the program. A small snack will be served at the end of each session.
“Last year, the adults stayed for the sessions and also learned and starting raising monarch butterflies,” Porcello said.
The monarch butterfly is one of the most easily recognized butterflies, distinctive with its black and orange wings. The color pattern is recognized by potential predators as well, signaling that the insect may contain poison from the milkweed on which it feeds as a caterpillar.
The monarch is native to the Americas but was first colonized from Western Europe and Australia.
As they fly south, the butterflies may fly as high as 4,000 feet while riding thermals, averaging 12 miles per hour.
“This program is open to all children in the community,” Porcello said. “Registration is recommended so we will have sufficient materials on hand.”
For more information, or to register, please contact Linda Porcello at garylindap@windstream.net or call the church at 440-964-0146.
