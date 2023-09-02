GENEVA — Girlslooking for a chance to represent the city and the Grape Jamboree throughout the state can send applications for the Miss Grapette Pageant before the Sept. 6, deadline, said Chrissy Jeppe, who coordinates the event.
“Applications can be downloaded from the Grape Jamboree website under the Miss Grapette Pageant tab,” she said.
The pageant is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. at Geneva High School and the court will preside for one year including the Grape Jamboree Sept. 23-24.
The Grape Jamboree is an annual celebration of the harvest season in the city of Geneva and Miss Grapettes have been crowned for decades. The court includes a variety of age group winners that sometimes travel to other festivals representing the city throughout the state.
They also do a lot of volunteer work.
“The Miss Grapette Court is about representing the Grape Jamboree, the city of Geneva and Ashtabula County. To promote the importance of our grape harvest to this area. I look at its kid of like a celebration for all our grape growers of their hard work,” Jeppe said.
Jeppe said each year is a different experience with the royalty court. “This was our first year of having a court since the pandemic. Things are definitely like they were and I’m not sure they evr will be. These ladies are extremely busy outside (of the court activities),” she said.
“Our queen (Allanah Burkholder) has won national titles in baton, she’s a majorette for Perry High School, is in multiple choirs and keeps excellent grades,” Jeppe said.
She said two have started college and another is active in volleyball.
