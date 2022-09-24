ASHTABULA — A special dog was remembered on Saturday afternoon following a motorcycle ride to benefit veterans.
The U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Ashtabula Chapter sponsored the event that included a motorcycle ride around the county, a memorial to Nouschka, an explosive canine handler, and a fundraiser to help veterans, said Midwest Regional President of the USVMC David Benedict.
David Varkett retired as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in 2015 after a 10-year career and five deployments. Seven of those years were spent with Nouschka, a dog that helped him search for improvised explosive devices in Iraq and Afghanistan.
After retiring, Varkett had to go through a lengthy process to get the dog and the pair lived out the last three years together until Nouschka passed away this summer.
Varkett shared his war-time experiences with Nouschka, who helped him save lives on a regular basis by finding explosives.
Varkett was looking for explosive devices with his dog in Afghanistan when he realized he had stepped on an explosive device. He stayed still and waited for troops to dig the ground under his foot and waited until he was freed.
"I didn't know if I was going to be dead or not," he said.
Varkett said Nouschka taught him much about life, including how to have a loving family and sacrifice for others.
"She sacrificed her water for me, she sacrificed her food for me," Varkett said. "This dog taught me more than any education I could have paid for."
A lot of tears were shed as Varkett and his wife Heather embraced after the couple were presented with a piece of artwork depicting Varkett and Nouschka.
Varkett said he believes working together and overcoming differences is an important goal for this country as well as soldiers fighting in foreign lands.
"No matter the circumstances, no matter the challenges we need to overcome differences and come together," he said.
Varkett said when he was standing on the explosive device not knowing whether he would live or die a group of Afghan soldiers prayed with him.
"[The war] was not about religion. It was about suppression of people," he said.
Benedict said the money raised in the fundraiser, which included an auction, stays locally to support veterans in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.