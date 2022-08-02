ASHTABULA — The Molded Fiberglass Foundation recently donated $17,000 to purchase 15 computers to be used in Ashtabula Police Department vehicles.
“The Molded Fiberglass Foundation is created to provide good charity gifts to the communities in which we operate,” said MFG Chief Executive Officer Richard Morrison.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the mobile data terminals are laptop computers used in the police vehicles and are strengthened to meet the demand.
Stell said they are used for a variety of purposes, including checking for outstanding warrants and communicating with other officers.
“Every five years or so you have to update,” he said.
“We just want to reinforce that the communities we operate in are important to us,” Morrison said.
Stell said the department was also able to get a grant that paid for another 15 computers to complete the department’s needs.
