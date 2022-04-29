SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Metroparks Board discussed planned improvements to Red Brook Metropark during a work session Wednesday.
Metroparks Operations Manager Brett Bellas told the board preparations are nearly completed to seek bids for the renovations of the former pro shop at the park.
Red Brook Metropark was previously a golf course before closing and being acquired by the Metroparks in 2018. The park opened in October of 2019.
The renovations and plans for a shelter will be bid together, Bellas said.
On Thursday, Metroparks administrator Antoinette Swegheimer said a planned pavilion will be available for public use.
“It’s just another opportunity for people to gather and picnic and have events like that,” Swegheimer said
The former poolhouse on the property was also a topic of discussion.
Bellas said it would cost more to try to save the structure than to start fresh.
“It’s going to cost so much to revamp in that footprint, that we should really just take everything out and start over,” he said.
Board President Marie Lane said if the building is not salvageable, they should gut it and build what they want.
The board members agreed that the building should be demolished if it is not salvageable.
A pool outside the building was filled in previously, Bellas said.
The plan had initially been to save the metal frame of the old poolhouse, Bellas said.
The building is an eyesore, Board Member Charles Kohli said.
“It does look horrible,” Lane said.
Lane said the park is used regularly.
The projects will be paid for using grant funds, Swegheimer said.
After the work session, Bellas gave board members an overview of work that has been done to improve the sewer lines at the park.
In 2020, a paved walking trail was added to the park.
