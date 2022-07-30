The Ashtabula County Metroparks plans to host a ribbon cutting at Upper Grand Metropark on Aug. 10.
Metroparks Board President Marie Lane said the process of preparing a park to open is unique for each park.
“At the end of 2020, we did a master plan, and we had goals for each park,” Lane said. “And as we’ve reached the various goals of the new park properties, we’ve done official ribbon cuttings.”
The process of preparing Upper Grand Metropark, located in Austinburg, to open included demolishing several cabins, constructing of a pavilion, and installing a ramp to allow canoe and kayak access to Grand River, Lane said.
The next ribbon cutting after Upper Grand Metropark will be at Friends of Conneaut Creek Metropark.
“A new wooden staircase is being build at Friends of Conneaut Creek,” Lane said. “As we get things checked off the list that are on the master plan for the parks, we do official openings. Because we just want to make sure they’re safe for the public.”
It can take multiple years from when a park is acquired to when the park is opened.
“It really depends on the park,” Lane said. “In Upper Grand’s case, I’m thinking it’s been about five years. A lot of work was required. We had to take down a lot of cabins and some other things.”
The grant process can take time, Lane said.
Malek Park in Conneaut also recently transferred to the Metroparks control.
Lane said the city of Conneaut is in the process of removing the softball field backstop, one of the conditions of the transfer.
“They’ve already relocated the playground equipment,” Lane said.
Lane said city officials approached the Metroparks and said maintaining the park was a burden on the city’s resources, and the Metroparks were in a better position to seek out funding to enhance the park.
“We agreed, and they knew that we would never not keep it as a park,” Lane said. “Which was a concern for the city, that it be sold for other purposes, which we would never do.”
Lane said the park is beautiful.
“There’s always a lot of people down there enjoying it.”
The park is used regularly by area residents.
A plan is in place for habitat restoration at the park.
“That is a wetland,” Lane said. “If you go down there, you’ll see areas not being mowed now.”
Lane said there has been no formal discussion, but she expects to revise the Metroparks master plan at the end of this year.
“Now that we’ve checked things off lists for our parks, and we have new properties such as Malek Park, we’re going to update our master plan,” Lane said.
Conneaut Council President Jon Arcaro said the process has gone well.
“I know there’s a few more things in the playground area that we have to get out of there, as far as the city is concerned, that the Metroparks wanted out,” Arcaro said. “Their plans for it are still on track.”
There has also been a significant amount of progress at Red Brook Metropark.
“The pool house is now down,” Lane said. “The renovations of the old pro shop will be getting started this summer, so we’ll anticipate having a ribbon cutting when that building is finished. and we have plans in the works right now to replace the old pool house with a new venue that could be used by the public for events.”
The Metroparks .5 mill, five year levy, which was last approved by voters in 2019, will be up for renewal in 2023.
The Metroparks board is very happy with the amount of grant money they have been able to secure, Lane said.
“We’re really proud of the work we’ve done,” she said. “We anticipate asking the voters next year for a renewal. At least, that’s the plan.”
