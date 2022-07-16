ORWELL — Scott Merlino is the new Orwell fire chief after Shane Gregory recently retired.
Merlino has been involved in fighting fires since 1993 and has served as assistant chief under Gregory in the Orwell Fire Department.
“I started with Bloomfield in Trumbull County and went to Warren Township then to Howland, for 10 years, that was where I really got involved,” Merlino said.
He said he became a state fire inspector in 1998.
Merlino later served on the fire department in Rome Township and then Orwell.
“I enjoy working with the public and with little kids,” Merlino said of what attracts him to the job.
Merlino said he went to a lot of fire schools over the years to gain more training.
“I still have more training, You are never done,” he said,
Merlino said he hopes to recruit more firefighters to the department that presently has 10 fire fighters. He said it is a challenging time to recruit firefighters.
“Nobody wants to give up their free time,” he said.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said she can’t thank Gregory enough for all he did as the village fire chief.
“We are looking forward to working with Scott,” she said.
Gregory said he started as a cadet at the age of 15-and-a-half, and has been involved in firefighting for 33 years. He said he has been chief since 2016.
“I am going to miss this chapter of my life,” he said.
Gregory said he did a lot of workg getting grants to assist the fire department in making sure they were properly equipped.
Merlino was approved as fire chief during a June council meeting.
“Thanks for your years of service,” Orwell Village Council President Chris Ruks told Gregory.
