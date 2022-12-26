ASHTABULA — A new workforce development education program scheduled to start soon at Kent State Ashtabula, and two other rural regional campuses, is giving a sense of hope to mental-health professionals that worker shortages can be minimized.
Matt Butler, who is transitioning from the Community Counseling Center to leadership in higher education at Kent State Ashtabula, said a long process to provide a bachelor’s degree in social work is well underway.
Area mental-health leaders said a shortage of social-work workers started before the coronavirus pandemic and has escalated due to society-wide labor problems and increased retirements in the field.
“We are losing people when we need them the most,” said Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Executive Director Miriam Walton.
Walton said the new degree program will provide people the opportunity to join the field, and advance, without moving or long trips to commute.
“I call it Dean Stocker’s final gift to us ... [Former Kent State Ashtabula Dean Susan Stocker] did not allow COVID to [stop the project],” Walton said.
Butler said the program will focus on rural social-work needs with programs starting in Ashtabula, Columbiana and Tuscarawas counties. He said the degree program will allow for immediate licensure in a variety of positions that will make it easier for people to start work.
Butler said the accreditation process for the program is underway, and classes could start as early as August. He said it could take until 2026 for full accreditation.
Walton said area agencies are trying to work with students, and employees, to show a path to advance in the field. She said agencies are putting together a “career ladder” so people can visualize where they could end up in the years to come.
Community Counseling Center Chief Executive Officer Paul Bolino said workforce issues have existed since before the pandemic but have escalated.
Bolino said he is excited about the Kent State Ashtabula program and is working on a variety of ways to keep staff. He said paid internships are also an important weapon in the fight to recruit new people to the field.
He said the size of the county, large geographically and isolated from bigger cities, has long provided Ashtabula County agencies challenges in staffing. He said the poverty level has also made it difficult, as people in need of counseling often don’t have their own transportation.
Signature Health Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Lee said workforce issues have definitely been a challenge.
Lee said his organization is trying to keep staff engaged and investing in training. He said creating a positive environment is critical for keeping workers.
“We are giving $5,000 a year for tuition reimbursement,” Lee said.
He also expressed excitement about the educational plan at Kent State Ashtabula. “We are really excited about the Kent Ashtabula program,” Lee said.
“We are hopeful, but it will be a long road,” Walton said of the alleviation of social-worker shortages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.