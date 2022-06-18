GENEVA — Work crews spent much of the week putting the finishing touches on the Memorial Field improvement Project.
On Tuesday, fences around the renovated tennis courts started to take shape and final details of the project near the stadium bleachers were put into place.
“Our plan was to have it completed by the end of June. They have been working to keep on schedule,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
He said the project was paid for through the state’s capital improvement budget with a grant of $392,000. He said the project was downsized a bit after the initial request for $600,000 was reduced by the state budgeting process.
Varckette said the need to make the field more accessible for those with disabilities was an important impetus for the project. The Americans With Disabilities Act, or ADA, has specific requirements.
During the process it was determined that there was a problem with the tennis courts that needed to be remedied.
“We had to fix the foundation of the courts. It is exciting,” Varckette said.
The former cinder track around the football field has been paved and will be available for people to walk.
“It’s a major community asset and it was time for an upgrade,” Varckette said.
The former high school football stadium is now used for midget football and a myriad of recreational opportunities. A large wooden playground at the south end of the bleachers is used regularly by families.
The tennis courts sit on a grassy area to the northeast of the stadium.
Varckette said Community Development Block Grants were used to improve the restrooms and make them ADA compliant last year.
