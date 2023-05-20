Area cemeteries, village squares and memorials will be busy on Memorial Day as communities, large and small, celebrate Veterans and those who have died serving their country.
Many communities are sponsoring parades and others will remember veterans at cemeteries throughout the area.
The Andover American Legion Post 276 members will be busy on the morning of May 29, as they plan to attend ceremonies at 11 Andover area cemeteries, starting at 7 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. ceremony in Andover Commons, said William French an officer at the Post.
Conneaut will hold the traditional parade at 10:45 a.m., to be followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Liberty Street Cemetery, said Dennis Distelrath, who is coordinating the event. He said Taylor Cleveland, a detective in the Conneaut Police Department, is scheduled to be the speaker.
The Ashtabula War Memorial will be the site of an 11 a.m. ceremony to honor those who lost their lives fighting for their country, but there will not be a parade this year.
The Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars is planning a parade starting at 10:30 a.m.. The parade will conclude at Evergreen Cemetery where a ceremony will follow with VFW member Ron Stettler as the main speaker, said VFW Quartermaster Bruce Deems.
The Kelloggsville Heritage Committee will host the 64th Annual Memorial Day Parade and service starting at 10 a.m. at the Kelloggsville Methodist Church and march to Monroe Kelloggsville Cemetery, where a ceremony is scheduled to follow.
Rev. Vernon Palo is scheduled to be the main speaker and the Edgewood High School band is to provide special music.
The Veterans of the Madison Community are planning activities to honor veterans no longer with us, said parade coordinator Michael J. Evangelista.
Brigadier General (ret) U.S. Marines Peter B. Collins is scheduled to be the main speaker, and the Madison High School Band is to assist in playing Taps at the ceremony at Madison Village Park.
Orwell American Legion Post 719 is planning a morning of activities including a 10:30 a.m. parade that will march from Country Neighbor north on Route 45 and include stops at five veteran’s monuments in Orwell’s three parks where wreaths will be placed.
The Jefferson Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Units start to assemble at 10 a.m. Any group interested in participating may email applications to jeffersonchistmasparade@gmail.com by May 24.
The parade will proceed to Oakdale Cemetery for a short ceremony, and the event is scheduled to end at the Vietnam Memorial at the helicopter pad adjacent to the cemetery.
The Rock Creek American Legion Post 324 is having a free 6:30 a.m. breakfast for all veterans on Memorial Day and is coordinating an 8 a.m. parade through town that will include the Jefferson High School band.
