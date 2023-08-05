After no one claimed the top prize following Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, people across Ashtabula County are lining up at convenient stores, grocery and gas station counters hoping to win big.
The lottery’s grand prize is now estimated at $1.25 billion — with an option for a $625.3 million cash prize, the fourth-largest prize in lottery history.
Ahead of Friday night’s drawing, local store clerks say regulars will always play but it’s the casual players that are fueling lottery fever.
At Perry’s Park News and BB’s Mini Mart, both in downtown Ashtabula, store clerks said they’ve had a steady line of customers, selling about 100 to 150 tickets an hour.
“I bought a ticket in hopes of winning,” said Erica Elliott, 60, a Jefferson resident. “I would surprise my husband with a month’s vacation of his choice because he works so hard.Then I would donate a million to a poultry show and buy a big farm and rescue horses and ducks.”
Ashtabula City Council PresidentJohn Roskovics, 65, said he very seldom buys lottery tickets but he did this time.
“I’d like to do some remodeling, buy a house on a lake and I’ve been hit by the travel bug so an around-the-world cruise would be on the agenda,” he said.
Brenda Santana, 65, of Geneva said she would use her winnings to pay off all her bills and buy a new car.
“The majority of the winnings would be used to set up a foundation,” she said. “That money would help animal welfare organizations and help the needy.”
Kathy Kleppel, 66, of East Claridon said she would pay her tithe and then pay off all of her bills.
“I would buy a house and make sure my family is set for life,” she said.
Michele Allega, 53, of Jefferson would do the same.
“I would make sure all my children and my parents were debt-free,” she said. “I would also set up a college fund for my grandchildren.”
James Harden, 30, of Ashtabula bought $20 worth of lottery tickets.
“They say money doesn’t buy happiness, but I would like to try,” he said. “I would buy a new car, a house with a big garage and a motorcycle.”
Connie Smith, 68, of Jefferson would buy her granddaughters new cars, help her family and give some money to the church, she said.
Dodie Mattson, 63, of Ashtabula said if she wins, she will donate some of the money.
“I would help my family pay off all their bills and buy a new, ranch-style house and a new car,” she said. “Then I would live happily ever after.”
