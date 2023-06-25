Hundreds of people attended a "happiness and resilience" discussion on Saturday afternoon at Lakeside High School.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a world-renowned meditation specialist, arrived in a van in front of Lakeside High School where several dozen people tried to get pictures and see him up close.
He was then taken inside the school through a back door before he addressed his followers.
Those in the crowd came from Canada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio.
Jill Klimpel, a former Ashtabula County resident who now works at Ohio State University, started teaching meditation classes of 30 to 40 people and wanted to expand the classes that focus on breathing and consciousness to reduce stress and anxiety.
"We just kept teaching the people," she said of individual classes taught in the area starting in 2013. She said a $10,000 grant was eventually secured in 2017 with partner Signature Health through OSU..
"That was our foot in the door," she said of the grant that also focused on people recovering from opiate addiction that was running rampant in the county at the time.
She said the breathing techniques developed by Shankar are "life changing." She said evidence-based scientific studies have been done that show the techniques reduce stress and anxiety, help regulate blood pressure and have other health benefits.
Shankar is a part of a World Culture Festival focusing on yoga and other events to bring the world together, Klimpel said. She said two-thirds of those in attendance were local and Conneaut was the "winner" in ticket sales.
Gloria Campbell, of Conneaut, has been participating in the meditation program since 2010 and said she wanted to pass on the experience to others.
"We knew we wanted to bring these techniques to Ashtabula," she said.
She said it was especially helpful for people in recovery.
Almost every seat in the Lakeside auditorium was filled and many people stood in the back to hear Shankar.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro read a proclamation welcoming Shankar and he was given a ceremonial key to the city of Ashtabula.
Shankar discussed his philosophy on consciousness and the importance of finding a meditation place where negativity can be removed. He also joked with those listening.
"Every three minutes your mind wakes up for a cup of tea. I won't let that happen," he said with a laugh of how easy it is to lose focus.
"Spirituality is not about out there. It is here about the spirit in the body," he said.
He also discussed the growth in mass shootings in the United States.
"Are we going back to the barbaric years?" he said of the importance of finding ways not to react violently.
The World Culture Festival,of which Shankar is participating in Washington D.C., is planned for Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 on the National Mall.
