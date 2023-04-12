SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A bit of history was celebrated on Tuesday afternoon as a ribbon-cutting for the first medical marijuana facility in Ashtabula County history took place.
“We are very happy to bring this to Ashtabula County,” said Jess Lintala, owner and general manager of Italian Herbs, after a ribbon cutting at the store on Route 20 just west of Giant Eagle on the south side of the road.
A group of elected officials and business representatives attended the ceremony, along with the staff of the facility that includes 20 employees and additional security staff, Lintala said.
“We are super excited about the new dispensary,” she said to her friends, family and employees after an emotional cutting of the ribbon.
Medical marijuana operations opened statewide in 2019 and Lintala’s group started looking into the opportunity in November 2021.
“It brings a lot of jobs in agriculture and horticulture,” Lintala said.
She said her background is in advertising but decided to begin the licensing process.
“I have had family members who have been helped by medical cannabis,” she said.
Lintala said she grew up in Ashtabula County and has lived here all her life.
A lottery to open the facility occurred and Lintala received the facility after 38 groups applied. The licensing agency is the Ohio Bureau of Pharmacy and the agency is in the latter stages of approving the store’s final paperwork.
Lintala and her staff gave tours of the facility, which includes significant security procedures mandated by the state. She said it was a long, hard 10 months and she is excited to complete her dream.
She said the final paperwork is expected to be approved later this week and the facility will then open for business. She said there is a drive-through option for people who call ahead.
Customers can stop by or call to learn more information about the new facility, Lintala said. She said state-mandated rules provide strict guidelines as to how they can distribute information about the business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.