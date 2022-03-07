JEFFERSON — Mayor Brian Diehl read a statement during Monday’s Village Council meeting urging council to limit the amount of executive sessions.
Diehl said he would like council to think about the need for an executive session before calling it. Diehl left council in 2021 and became mayor in December when long-time Mayor Judy Maloney resigned.
The mayor said council can operate as it pleases, but until 2022 there were few executive sessions called and there have been five this year already. He said the five sessions amounted to more than eight hours of closed-door sessions.
After those sessions, no action was taken or the items on the table were approved, Diehl said. He said the public perception can be that there are “nefarious” things going on during the executive sessions.
Diehl said there are definitely times when executive sessions are needed and are allowed for many specific reasons created by the Ohio Revised Code. He said anything talked about during an executive session can not be discussed later, creating the perception of decisions being made outside the view of the public.
Diehl read the statement during the “mayor’s report” portion of the meeting.
Several of the executive sessions regarded the approval of pay increases for police department employees. During one of the sessions, Deputy Police Chief Aaron Dumperth’s 50 cent and hour pay raise, due to the ending of his probationary period, was the subject of an almost two-hour session before it was later approved by council.
In other business
• Jefferson Village Manager Pasquale Martuccio said the village is preparing to fix a portion of Falcon Way that is “falling apart.” He said Aqua Ohio is trying to find a leak in the area of the road as well.
Martuccio said the road will be fixed after the leak is found. He said a core sample of the road will be taken to determine the proper fix for the problem.
• Council approved the third readings of two resolutions authorizing expenditures for 2022 and the moving of funds from the general fund to the recreation department and senior fund.
The total appropriations for the year are $6,316,054.22 and include $1,012,623.88 in the general fund, $2,42,332.05 in total enterprise funds and $56,000 towards village debt service.
• Council approved funding for eight police officers to attend a state mandated classes.
• Council approved three different consent legislations to allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to take care of several road related issues, including guard rail maintenance, culvert replacement and a chip seal project, located in the village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.