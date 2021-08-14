JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair Market Animal Show occurred on Saturday morning in the grandstand for the second straight year.
Organizers made a decision to have the show in the grandstand because there were still questions of whether or not the sale could be held in the normal show barn because of ongoing issues of COVID-19 said show sales manager Bob Jackam.
He said the committee was comfortable with holding it in the grandstand since it had been done successfully during the abbreviated 2020 fair. Jackam said the amount of contestants was still down about 100 projects from 2019, but there were many more participants this year than in 2020.
Instead of contestants showing their animals live in the show barn they carried pictures or posters with information about the animal in front of the potential buyers.
"The prices are going higher. Things are selling really well," Jackam said. He said Asa Frush's grand champion steer, all 1255 pounds, went for $4.50 a pound and the average steer price per bound was $3.47.
Jackam said people adjusted well to purchasing the animal without seeing it in person. "We haven't had any complaints," he said.
Some people said they like the grandstand better, but he indicated organizers hope to be back in the barn next year.
Jackam has managed the sale since 1994 ,right after he graduated from Ohio State University. He developed a computer program to coordinate the sale as a fair project while still in high school and continued to develop the program through college. He makes tweaks each year.
Jackam said for many years he had children participating in 4-H activities but they are all graduated.
"I'm earning my angel points," he said with a laugh.
Putting on the event is not for everyone.
"It gets a bit stressful," he said.
Televisions were added to the bid process this year so customers in the grandstand could keep up on the bidding. He said he had some concerns as to how they would work even though everything was tested prior to the event.
They did work.
Ohio State 4-H Educator Jenna Hoyt said Jackam's work is greatly appreciated and helped earn him a spot in the fair's hall of fame. She helps arrange all of the junior fair events which includes the market animal sale.
