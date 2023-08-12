JEFFERSON — As the Ashtabula County Fair began to wind down on Saturday, the market animal sale took center stage in a new venue.
The Show Arena hosted the event for the first time, providing more seating and a better lighting for people to connect with the young people showing their animals.
The show took place for may years in the MAC Arena and in the grandstands for several years, in part to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to move to the Show Arena was made earlier this year and seemed to work well, according to those close to the event.
Jase Daniels, 10, of Geneva was one of many area youth who raised animals and then sold them on Saturday before hundreds of people. He showed his goats and also several birds, including two turkeys.
He said he learned to not spend quite so much on food during the course of his project.
Robert Jacham, sale manager for the show, has seen a lot during his 28 years on the job. He said the market animal sales office was also moved to a building near the Show Arena.
He said 254 entries were placed in the sale with the amount of animals in each category being fairly close to last year. He said the lamb projects, however, went up significantly this year.
"It is going well so far," he said of the move that caused a few nervous moments. "Everything is working, but change is hard."
Several records were broken early in the show with a turkey going for over $100 a pound and a goat crushing a previous record by more than 300 percent.
Travis Metler kept the auction moving along and humorous with jokes filtered into the bid process. Families and businesses interested in bidding had numbered sticks to show their interest in a particular project.
A pie went for $240 at one point in the auction.
Jenna Hoyt, Ashtabula County 4-H educator, said it has been a good week at the fair with good weather and some new programs, including a show that allowed 12 developmentally disabled youth and adults to show animals on Friday.
Hoyt said overall attendance numbers were up this year.
The fair parade, earlier in the week, showcased many of the 4-H programs on creative floats.
The fair continues on Sunday at 10 a.m. with a truck show, an agriculture adventure scavenger hunt at noon and a truck pull at 6 p.m. in the grandstand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.