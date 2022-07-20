CONNEAUT — Step-by-step, retired U.S. Marines Coleman Kinzer and Justin LeHew are meeting America face-to-face on historic Route 20.
The pair are walking across the United States to raise funds to search for soldiers missing in action, and they spent time Tuesday walking from Conneaut to Ashtabula.
Bert Newsome, also a retired U.S. Marine living in Conneaut, made a point to stop and chat with the men as they headed west on Route 20 late Tuesday morning. “It means a lot,” he said of their work drawing attention to soldiers that are unaccounted for after service to their country.
LeHew said the group helps find U.S. military personnel missing in action. He said the proceeds from the walk will help fund the operation that has had good success rates in finding missing military.
LeHew said he served 31 years in the U.S. Marines and has actively worked to bring missing in action home through History Flight which is based in Fredericksburg, Md.
“I came up with this [idea] a couple of years ago, and then COVID hit,” LeHew said of the cross-country walk.
The men are walking from the U.S. Constitution in Boston Harbor to Newport, Ore., and meeting a lot of interesting people along the way. The men left Boston on June 6 and hope to be in Oregon by Thanksgiving, or maybe Christmas.
Kinzer said they met a 90 year old man, Fritz, near Ripley, NY, last week who came bounding across the road to chart with them. He said Fritz was excited to see them and came back later to give them $40 towards the mission.
Turns out Fritz’s wife’s brother is still missing in action from the Korean War. He said LeHew was able to document the interaction for a Facebook page they are using to communicate information about their journey.
LeHew said he was able to help Fritz’s wife provide DNA to begin the early stages of a search for the man.
Newsome said he is going to tag other marines so they are aware of the journey.
Kinzer also said it is somewhat of a “walk back in time” seeing the small towns and cities along the Route 20 corridor.
The History Flight website indicates there are more than 81,000 thousand soldiers that have been designated missing in action or “unrecoverable.” Information on the site indicates 130 soldiers have been brought home since 2003 due to the group’s work.
Both men use a walking stick and LeHew pulls a cart alongside as they walk Route 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.