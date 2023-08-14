There were a lot of smiles in the show barn at the Ashtabula County Fairground on Aug. 11 at 3 p.m.
The Hearts of Gold Animal Show took place, which saw 12 participants with developmental disabilities pair up with a 4-H member to show an animal.
Cheyenne Butler, an intern with the Ashtabula County Ohio State University Extension Office came up with this idea after seeing it at other county fairs.
This is the first successful year for this show since the COVID-19 pandemic. It was attempted before but was ultimately derailed due to the pandemic.
“So we just took a chance to see what would happen, and this year ended up working out,” Butler said.
This year’s show ended up being a success as the participants spent time with the 4-Hers and their animals.
Butler was excited with how the show ended up, as there were more participants than she expected.
“I think it went better than I had originally planned,” Butler said, “I didn’t think we would have this many participants, which is really awesome.”
The fair has hosted many different pee-wee shows to get younger kids involved with showing animals. It was important to Butler and everyone else involved to succeed in having this show.
The extensions office partnered with the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities to make this show happen.
Director of Quality and Community Outreach Manda Jackson was a crucial part in helping create this event, and she is happy it went so well.
“We are very excited to have 12 people this year participate and learn from the 4-H members in this process,” Jackson said.
She hopes that this event will continue in the future and that this year’s show has reignited everyone’s excitement for it.
Butler certainly agrees with that statement and after seeing all the smiles on the participants faces. She is happy she was able to help plan this event.
“They all seem to really enjoy the animals, they had no complaints,” Butler said, “I saw a lot of smiles.”
