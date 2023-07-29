CONNEAUT — A man was pulled from Lake Erie late Saturday afternoon at Conneaut Township Park, said Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee.
Lee said a call came in at 5:04 p.m. regarding two men struggling in the water off of the beach west of Kelsey’s Run at the park.
“My duty crew responded to the scene,” Lee said.
Rescuers were were able to assist one of the men to the beach and were quickly able to find a second man who had gone under the water, according to Lee.
“They started CPR and he was transported to UH Conneaut Medical Center,” Lee said. He said he was taken to the hospital by Conneaut Ambulance crews and he did not know the man’s condition on Saturday evening.
The Ashtabula County Water Rescue team was called to the scene, but most of the units were turned around when the situation was under control.
Lee said Saybrook Fire Department water rescue crews did arrive on the scene, but Geneva, Rome and others were alerted they were not needed. Lake City Fire Department was also dispatched, but turned around before arrival, he said.
“Bystanders assisted getting the victim to the ambulance,” Lee said.
He said the other man did not need to be transported to the hospital.
