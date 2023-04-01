PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A man was killed early Friday morning when a car traveling north on State Road, just north of Route 46, went off the road and struck a tree, said Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe.
The one person in the car was killed, Strubbe said.
He said the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the scene and is handling the investigation and no other vehicles were involved.
Strubbe said emergency crews were on the scene for about two hours, but traffic was moving around the accident site.
“We had one lane most of the time,” he said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not release any information on the crash on Friday evening.
