PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — A Cleveland man was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at North Richmond Road and Route 7, according to a report filed by investigating officer Isaiah Charlton.
The incident took place around 2:28 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Robert Ross, 90, of Cleveland failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads and was struck by a northbound vehicle, on Route 7, driven by Daniel Zanig, 59, of Pierpont Township, the report states.
Both vehicles overturned and landed back on their wheels and Roth, not wearing his seat belt, was declared dead at the scene, the report states. Zanig, wearing his seatbelt, was not injured and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the report states.
