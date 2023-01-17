JEFFERSON — a major bicycling event is coming to Ashtabula County and volunteers are needed, said Elliott Rice, who is a volunteer for the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure.
Rice said his wife, Arlene, has been participating in the event for many years, and the opportunity to bring the event to Ashtabula County has become a reality.
The event is scheduled to have three overnight stops in Jefferson, tent camping at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds and food stops are needed to feed the riders, he said.
Rice said a meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday at Henderson Memorial Library to explain the opportunities available. He said area churches, service organizations and booster clubs will have the option of making money at the food stops scheduled for the event.
“Between 1,000-1,500 cyclists from around the world will be coming to Ashtabula County, including a three-night stay at [the] Ashtabula County Fairgrounds in Jefferson on June 17, 18, 19. Riders come from all over the USA and Canada and occasionally overseas,” a press release from the GOBA states.
The event has been occurring for more than 30 years. The riders are scheduled to gather in Jefferson on June 17 and do a 50-mile trip around the eastern part of Ashtabula County on June 18 and another ride around the western portion of the county on June 19.
Rice said the riders will explore covered bridges, the lake shore and manty other points of interest.
“On Tuesday morning, cyclists will pedal out of Jefferson, bound for the next host community in Willoughby/Fairport Harbor,” the release states.
The riders will return to Jefferson on June 24 to pick up their cars and head home.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for our county to showcase its tourism opportunities,” the release states.
“GOBA is looking for civic, church, school and booster groups to provide food for the cyclists. It is a big undertaking feeding so many people, and the fundraising opportunities are tremendous,” he said.
In addition to the food side of the equation, volunteers will be needed to help with marketing, camp-site planning, emergency planning and entertainment, Rice said.
“Anyone interested in learning more is encouraged, and invited, to attend,” Rice said.
