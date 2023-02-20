JEFFERSON — South Chestnut Street residents and businesses were out of water for three hours Tuesday after workers broke a waterline main.
In the past three months, Aqua Ohio replaced nearly 3,000 linear feet of water main, thought to be 115 years old, on the west side of South Chestnut Street.
On Tuesday, workers were drilling under the street to connect 55 customers on the east side of South Chestnut to the new water main.
Workers from Bentley Excavating of Perry said they were erroneously told the location of a waterline under the road in front of Stevens Coin Laundry; and thus, accidentally hit it.
South Chestnut Street was closed for repairs from Discount Drug Mart to the intersection of South Chestnut and Erie Street.
The break resulted in residents with no water, as well as no water at restaurants, beauty salons, and businesses along South Chestnut Street.
Aqua officials hope to have the $1 million project done by June 1, according to the contract.
The remaining work to be done includes the transfer of seven side streets to the new water main, and pavement, sidewalk and grass restoration.
Workers have temporarily restored driveways and plan to provide permanent restoration come spring, officials said.
Traffic through the area will occasionally be limited to one lane between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the project is completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.