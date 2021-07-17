MADISON TOWNSHIP — Early Saturday morning Madison Township police were dispatched to Interstate 90 in Madison to assist in a pursuit with the Parma Police Department, according to a press release from the Madison Township Police Department.
"The Parma Police Department was in a pursuit with suspects who were reported to have fired several shots at the Parma officers," the release states. The incident was reported at 12:08 a.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol deployed tire deflation road spikes on Interstate 90 near Route 44. "These spikes are believed to have flattened one of the tires on the suspect vehicle, but it continued east bound at a high rate of speed," it states.
Officers from the Madison Township Police Department deployed more "stop sticks" at the 212-marker of Interstate 90 just west of the Route 528 exit. "These stop sticks deflated the remaining tires on the suspect vehicle, eventually causing it to become disabled and successfully ending the pursuit," it states.
"The two occupants of the vehicle fled into the woods on foot and were eventually taken into custody by the Parma Police Department and other assisting agencies.
An officer from the MTPD was injured while deploying the stop sticks and an adult female in the suspect vehicle sustained injuries during the incident and both were transported to UH Madison Health Center by the Madison Fire District, according to the press release. The officer and woman from the suspect vehicle both received non-life-threatening injuries.
"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges are pending against one adult male and one adult female suspect," according to the press release.
