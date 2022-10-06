FAYETTE COUNTY — A Madison man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck struck a tractor-trailer in southwest Ohio, according to OHP reports.
Christopher Stinespring, 48, died in the crash around 4:30 p.m. on Route 62, according to OHP reports.
Stinespring was driving a 2013 GMC pickup truck when he crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor trailer traveling in the opposite direction, the OHP reports.
The crash closed the highway for about six hours, according to OHP reports.
Stinespring, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, reports show.
The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger suffered minor injuries, reports show.
OHP is investigating the crash.
