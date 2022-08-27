MADISON — Construction is moving along as a truck stop, a Sheetz facility and a new manufacturing plant and headquarters begin to take form along Route 528 in the village.
The Sheetz store and gas station are being built just north of Interstate 90 on the west side of the road, while the Love’s Truck Stop is south of Interstate 90 on the eastern side of route 528.
Construction crews have put the shell of the truck stop and gas station together but the manufacturing plant for Great Lakes Power Products and World Headquarters is in the early stages of construction northeast of the truck stop construction.
When the permits for the project were approved the GLPP was thought to employee about 50 employees with the possibility of more jobs to be added.
The new construction adds to two hotels built several years ago just west of the Sheetz construction plot.
