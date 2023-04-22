HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Lake County Canoe and Kayak Race was held Saturday morning with a slightly smaller crowd than normal.
The event, which has a long history on the Grand River, drew dozens of boaters to Harpersfield Metropark to begin the nine mile paddle to Hidden Valley Metropark in Lake County.
Dan Merski of Erie, Pa., said he loves the event because of the chance to get on the river and the hat contest that comes with it.
The race, originally entitled the Mad Hatter, has been going on for decades and has been under the direction of the Lake County Metroparks for more than a quarter century.
Brian Davidson, Lake County Metroparks outdoor education manager, said he has helped with the race for 26 years. He said the race was a little more low key than normal this year because of the construction at the Harpersfield Covered Bridge.
The bridge is in the midst of a major reconstruction project which limited parking. He said there were only 250 spots for the event, but last year there were 350 competitors.
Davidson said the heavy rains caused many of the racers to skip the event but there was a substantial amount of uniquely clad participants pushing off every 10 seconds from the Harpersfield Metropark.
Davidson said the Lake County organizers appreciate the Harpersfield Metropark's willingness to host the event. He said the limitations for this year were also out of respect for the park.
He said the rain did not cause any major problems other than being a "nuisance" to organizers and participants alike.
A shuttle service began at 7:30 a.m. from HDT to the launch site, Davidson said.
A prize was awarded for the most creative hat and awards for numerous categories of competition were also provided.
