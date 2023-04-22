Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.