GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — More than 150 women learned about the importance of hearth health on Saturday during a luncheon at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The event was sponsored by Ashtabula County Medical Center and organized by ACMC Referral and Community Outreach Coordinator Allison Loudermilk.
"This is the 16th year," Loudermilk said.
The event designed to draw attention to the dangers of heart attacks in women.
In addition to the seminar, the ladies had a lunch and the opportunity to shop with 15 local vendors.
"Most of them work for the hospital or are associated," she said of a wide variety of vending options.
Dr. Ali Al-Assaad, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, was the main speaker for the event.
"This is very, very important," he said.
Al-Assaad said he is committed to helping women solve the unique heart health challenges they face. He said face to face events, social media communication are two important ways to spread information.
He said heart disease kills more people in the United States than all kinds of cancer combined. He said he believes state legislation is another important tool in fighting the unique problems facing women.
Al-Assaad said he thinks legislation is needed to insure that women are properly represented in heart studies because it is not appropriate to assume that women have the same warning signs and issues as men.
He said there are some heart attack indicators that are similar between men and women, but there are others that are different.
"Women's risk increases at 55," said Al-Assaad.
He said the lack of estrogen will decrease good cholesterol and increase bad cholesterol. He said women may also experience nausea, fatigue, back pain and palpitations, symptoms that are different than men.
Al-Assaad said stress tests are not as accurate for women than they are for men. He said different diagnostic tools should be used for women which include petscans, MRIs and other options.
