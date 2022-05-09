KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — A new nature trail will be available for area residents to peruse thanks to the work of the township trustees and Eagle Scout Camden Lee of Troop 41 in Jefferson.
Kingsville Township Trustee Jim Branch emceed a Saturday morning event that included a ribbon-cutting and a quarter-mile walk down the trail. He said the project started when trustees in office in 2016 accepted a land swap that made the trail a possibility.
After Branch became a trustee, he had the opportunity to review the property. “The first time I walked the property, I was pleasantly surprised,” he said.
Branch said he felt the township needed to do something to make sure the property was available for public use so people could walk to Lulu Falls. He said this could be just the first phase of the project as the township also owns land that could connect the trail to Lulu Falls Cemetery.
Enter Camden Lee, who was looking for an Eagle Scout project and was glad to get involved in the trail creation.
Branch said the process took a while because it had to be reviewed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which monitors all areas adjacent to “scenic rivers,” including Conneaut Creek.
He said the project worked out after collaboration with ODNR, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ashtabula County Soil and Water District.
“People should have access to the river. People come her to fish from out west,” Branch said of fishermen that venture from the western states to fly fish area waterways.
More than 50 people attended the ceremony and many made the venture back to Lulu Falls, braving several water crossings along the way.
Lee said it took two years from the planning stage to trail completion. He said he raised money to make the project a reality and donated the leftover money to the township for trail upkeep and anything they might want to add to the trail.
Kingsville Township Trustee Mike Cliff also spoke to the gathering and asked residents to police the park by picking up litter if any accumulates.
The trustees said Kingsbury Road leads to the trail and is now accessible by car so fishermen aren’t tempted to walk private property to get to their favorite fishing areas.
