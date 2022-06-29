ASHTABULA — The Feed Our Vets building received a touch-up on Tuesday thanks to dozens of volunteers from Lubrizol.
“More than 75 people signed up,” said Kelly Winfield, manager of Health, Safety, Environment and Security for the Ashtabula company.
She said Lubrizol became aware of the need and decided to help area veterans through the improvement of the facility on Center Street in the former American Red Cross building.
Winfield said Micah Bidwell, husband of Feed Our Vets director Tracy Bidwell, discussed the needs and the company stepped up to renovate the inside of the building, place new flag poles, paint the building and stain the wheelchair ramp.
“We are also doing all of the landscaping,” she said.
“It is going to make this area a lot nicer for our veterans,” said Tracy Bidwell.
The organization started renting the building at a $1 a year and eventually purchased the building after an extensive fundraising campaign. The organization provides for veterans the third Saturday of every month.
Ken Rhodes was busy hauling dirt to the east side of the building to improve the landscaping, while other volunteers were spread throughout the area working on different projects on Tuesday morning.
