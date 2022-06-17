ASHTABULA — Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited Ashtabula on Thursday afternoon, and touted he and Gov. Mike DeWine’s work to develop the state’s workforce and economy.
“We’re trying to make Ohio the most innovative, entrepreneurial state in the Midwest, which I believe we are, Husted said.
Husted runs the Office of Workforce Transformation, which focuses on talent production from high school to adult job training.
The state has a program called TechCred, which will reimburse employers for up to $2,000 spent on employee job training.
“Our goal in the first year was to get 10,000 people unskilled,” Husted said. “Our goal the second year was to do 20,000, and we surpassed that in the second year.”
More than 40,000 people have had the opportunity to earn industry credentials since DeWine and Husted took office.
“This is the new currency in employment,” Husted said. “It used to be degrees, but now credentials are the new way that employers, in many cases, are evaluating what kind of job skills you actually have.”
Employers can receive a maximum of $30,000 per round.
“Everybody wins, because employers get the talent they need to compete, and people get the skills that they need to have more job security, to have more earning power, and more choices in life,” Husted said.
Jobs are being created in the state faster than they can be filled, he said.
“We have nearly four jobs that pay $50,000 a year or more, for every one person on unemployment,” Husted said.
The TechCred program generally covers the entire cost of the certification programs, but employers pay the balance if it doesn’t.
“This is free job training, and these are the skills that are in demand by employers,” Husted said. “They told us these are the ones that they need. That’s what makes it work so well.”
He said Ohio’s economy is doing well.
“Ohio has had 39 companies in the last three years move from the coasts — the Californias, the New Yorks, the D.C. area — to Ohio, because it’s getting too costly to do things there,” Husted said.
Husted said the state has a unique economic opportunity in high-tech manufacturing after Intel announced the company would building a facility in Ohio.
“I think you’re going to see the semi-conductor industry move a lot of its operations to Ohio because of Intel,” he said.
The reason the state competed for the Intel project is because of how vital computer chips are for the economy.
“Computer chips are essential to 300 sub-sectors of the economy,” Husted said. “You can’t get a refrigerator, a washer-dryer, a car, you can’t turn on the lights here, your computer, your phone, any of those things, without computer chips.”
Current inflationary issues have been caused by the federal government, Husted said.
President Joe Biden’s policies discouraged investment in exploration, pipelines and refineries, he said.
“What the governor and I do, is we just try to educate people about what the causes are, and encourage our congressional delegation and the Biden administration to change their attitudes, so that we don’t have to continue to experience this inflation that they’ve created,” Husted said.
Something like a gas tax holiday could be considered, but it won’t solve the issue.
“At the same time, what that will do is eliminate the flow of revenue that the county will need to use to pave its roads and build bridges and expand infrastructure that they need,” Husted said. “That’s the trade-off.”
The administration would have to speak with local government officials to study how many projects would be canceled and how many jobs would be lost before making that decision, he said.
“We’re for responsible environmental policies as well,” Husted said. “We’re for an all [of the above] strategy. We’re for wind, we’re for solar, we’re for electric, but you have to be realistic about how you go about doing this.”
The DeWine administration has also invested in Lake Erie, helping farmers improve fertilization techniques and creating wetlands to reduce the amount of nitrogen that enters the lake.
“We’re trying to be responsible environmental stewards, for agriculture, for the lake and the air, but we have to be smart about it so we don’t cause too much economic pain, as we’re seeing people experience right now due to federal policies,” Husted said.
“Ohio is on the rise, we are the go-to state in the Midwest at this point in time, which has always been our goal, for new investment, for job creation,” Husted said. “Our biggest challenge that we’re going to face in the long run is producing enough talent out of our high schools and colleges to fill the jobs that we’re creating.”
