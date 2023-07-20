SAYBROOK — The township is seeking candidates for the position of township trustee after Norm Jepson resigned last Sunday.
Jepson and his wife of more than 50 years, Mary Childs Jepson, plan to live full-time at their home in Southwest Florida, where he can enjoy plenty of sunshine and fishing.
“I’m 75 years old and it got to be too much to maintain two homes — one in Saybrook and one in Florida,” he said. “We like it in Florida and we have lots of classmates who live within 30 miles of us [in Florida].”
Saybrook Office Manager, Lori Zebrasky, said, “He will be sorely missed.”
The candidate to replace Jepson will be appointed to finish his remaining term.
The remaining trustees must appoint someone to fill Jepson’s seat within 30 days. If not, a judge will appoint someone.
The appointed trustee then will have to run for the seat in the November 2023 election, he said.
Jepson began his career with the Ashtabula Fire Department 1971 and served as fire chief from 1987–1997. From 1998–2013, he was department manager for Community Care Ambulance.
He was elected as Saybrook Township Trustee in 2005.
His extensive community service includes Rotary Club of Ashtabula (former member), Leadership Ashtabula County, Trinity Presbyterian Church, past president Ashtabula County Trustees Association, past treasurer Ashtabula County Fire Chiefs Association, volunteer at Ashtabula County Medical Center, and he’s an American Red Cross blood donor.
He has been recognized with the Star of Life Award presented by American Ambulance Association and was Firefighter of the Year for the Ashtabula Fire Department
Jepson was instrumental in bringing 911 emergency services to Ashtabula County. Because of budget constraints and reduced manpower during his tenure as fire chief, he instituted first response with neighboring communities/townships and the City of Ashtabula which remains in place today.
When contacted by FEMA, he coordinated the response of medical personnel from Ashtabula to assist with relief in cities throughout the United States devastated by hurricanes – New Orleans, Texas, Mississippi, Florida and New Jersey.
Candidates must live in Saybrook and should submit a letter of interest with qualifications to Saybrook Township, 7247 Center Road, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.
The deadline is 4 p.m. on July 31.
