ASHTABULA — Hector “Marty” Martinez was honored posthumously for his commitment to the Ashtabula High School band and American Legion Post 103 on Thursday evening at the Post.
Martinez died in December 2020 but his legacy lives on in the hundreds of students he educated as band director and the impact he had on veterans as a role model playing Taps for the Post’s color guard well into his 80s.
Tim Dibble, of the Henry Kalinowski Marine Corps League 782, said he saw a picture in a hallway of Post 103 on the way to the bathroom and felt that was not a good enough remembrance. He said he talked to other veterans and a permanent plaque was designed to honor the man whose military service was so important to him.
The presentation was made on Hispanic Heritage Day and was made possible with the cooperation of the KMCL, the Post 103 color guard and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 39.
Martinez’s daughters Diana Martinez-Perry and Laura Martinez-Massie were surprised by the plaque and each of them was given a smaller version to keep.
“I have a wall for this [the plaque]. You people are amazing,” Martinez-Massie she said.
Dibble said Martinez served in World War II and was a part of the Army Band. After leaving the military he took advantage of the GI Bill and earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Music at the University of Cincinnati.
He taught in Laredo, Texas and Sandusky before coming to Ashtabula in 1970. Dibble said he served the community as band director, and later bugler for the color guard, for 45 years.
“This means so much to us,” Martinez-Massie said.
Perry joked that she doesn’t have her own identity.
“I am Hector’s daughter,” she said of people who interact with her at work.
Shelly Meister, a Martinez student, said he brought her a bugle and asked her to follow in his footsteps and play for the color guard.
“I will always treasure my time with him,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.